Photos Of England players consoling Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka after their penalty shootout win.

The Lionesses of England made it through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament on Monday morning after beating the Nigerian Super Falcons 4-2 on penalties following their goalless draw in normal time of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 tie at the Suncorp Stadium.

However, after Chloe Kelly scored the decisive penalty to seal a 4-2 penalty shootout victory for England Women on Monday morning, Nigerian Super Falcons number one shot-stopper, Chiamaka Nnadozie went down in tears and was quickly consoled by three England player.

These photos of Lionesses of England consoling Nigerian goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie after their penalty shootout victory on Monday in the Women’s World Cup last 16, has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said they love the goalkeeper, while some have described it as good attitude.

