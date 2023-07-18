Photos of Chelsea training in the US ahead of their first preseason game

Chelsea had their training session today In the United States ahead of their preseason clash against Wrexham as Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill, and Christopher Nkunku all featured.

Pochettino discussed earlier today that he is looking forward to that game and he would try and select the best lineup to hand him his first victory as a Chelsea coach. After Wrexham Chelsea will then play Borussia Dortmund and this will be good for their preparation ahead of the new season.

Sadly Wesley Fofana will be out for a long period following today’s report that stated that he is injured. Badiashile is expected to rejoin the squad after the USA trip. Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo’s deal is expected to reach the final stage at the end of this week.

However, here are photos of Chelsea’s training session in the United States today as they prepare for their first preseason match:

What is your prediction for Chelsea’s game against Wrexham?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)