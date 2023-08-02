SPORT

Photos Of Chelsea Stars Training Today

Chelsea players have continued to train today as they prepare for the resumption of the Premier League, and fans are happy to see them looking sharp and fit.

In the recent training photos shared by Chelsea on Facebook today, the likes of Gusto Malo, Christopher Nkunku, Mudryk, and Enzo Fernandes were all seen training very hard.

Below are some of the photos shared by Chelsea on Facebook;

Madueke remains one of the top players signed for Chelsea last season. The Nigerian didn’t get more than a goal for the Blues despite playing more than 10 games last season. Fans would be hoping to see him improve his game this season under Mauricio Pochentiho.

Chelsea had a torrid time under former bosses last season, but the coming of Mauricio Pochentiho seem to have shape things up at Stamford Bridge ahead of the resumption of the league. The Blues have also made some major signings and they look set to compete for the Premier League.

