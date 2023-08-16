SPORT

Photos Of Arsenal Players In Training Today Surfaces

Photos of Arsenal players training this morning have surfaced on the internet and fans are happy to see the Gunners putting up all energy ahead of their weekend game.

In the recent training photos shared by Arsenal on Facebook, the likes of Ramsdale, Ordegaard, Martinelli, and Saka where all seen training hard;

Below are the photos of Arsenal players in training shared on Facebook;

David Raya joined from Brentford yesterday on a Season long loan Deal, and he’s already training with the Gunners this morning. He’s expected to make his debut for the club this weekend, and fans would be hoping to see him do better when given the chance to.

Arsenal started their campaign last week with a win over Nottingham Forest, and they will be looking forward to competing for the Premier League title yet again.

A win this weekend will also boost their confidence as Man City who is favorite welcomes the high-flying Newcastle United.

