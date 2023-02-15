Photos Of Arsenal Having Their Final Training Session Ahead Of Man City Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal players have continued to train ahead of their crucial game against Man City tonight, and fans are happy to see the boys getting ready for the visit of City.

In the recent training photos shared by Arsenal on Facebook, the likes of Odegaard, Saka, and Martinelli were all seen training very hard and they will be hoping to come our with all points.

Below are some of the training photos from the Arsenal’s camp;

Arsenal has been very inspiring this season, and they have gone from strength to strength this season. The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table, closely followed by Man City with three points separating the two clubs.

Man City has been impressive as well and seems to have found its balance after a shaky start.

A win for them tonight will see them go top of the Premier League table.

Let’s have your thoughts.

