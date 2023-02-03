Photos: New signing Marcel Sabitzer pictured training for Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Manchester United signing Marcel Sabitzer has been pictured in training for the club for the very first time. The Austria international joined the Manchester United first team amid preparations for the weekend’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. Sabitzer watched United’s Carabao Cup semi-final win against Nottingham Forest from the stands at Old Trafford earlier this week.

The Austrian was signed on loan from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day after injuries to Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay left United bereft in midfield. Although he is unlikely to be match fit, Sabitzer will have to hit the ground running and could make his debut for the Red Devils against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Not only will Sabitzer provide cover to the injured Eriksen, but his engine and passing range will benefit a United midfield that has been calling out for reinforcements since the summer, even despite Casemiro’s recent impressive performances. At 28 years old he will bring a wealth of experience amassed largely in the Bundesliga, and looks set to feature heavily under Ten Hag.

Below is the picture of Marcel Sabitzer pictured training with Man United:

