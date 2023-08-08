PHOTOS: Meet Players Who’ll Wear Jersey Nos. Of Mount, Kai, Kante, Mendy & Other Chelsea Departures

Despite having a very big squad ahead of the new season, note that Chelsea oversaw the departures of many first-team players. Players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, N’golo Kante, and many players.

On the other hand, note that Chelsea has officially announced squad numbers for the new season, and for this reason, this article on the players who will get jersey numbers of players like Mason Mount, Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and other players who left the club after last season. Take a look!

1. Kalidou Koulibaly (26).

For the new season, Chelsea’s youngster Colwill is expected to wear the number 26 jersey. The iconic jersey was worn by Koulibaly last season before his move to Saudi Arabia.

2. Edouard Mendy (16).

Chelsea’s new signing Lesley Ugochukwu will wear the number 16 jersey for the 2023/2024 season following Mendy’s departure.

3. Mason Mount (19).

Broja will now wear this jersey number for the upcoming season as it was available following Mount’s move to Manchester United.

4. Joao Felix (11).

Noni Madueke will wear the number 11 jersey for the new season. Recall that Joao Felix wore it during his loan spell last season.

5. Christian Pulisic (10).

Mudryk has opted to wear the number 10 jersey for the new season. The Ukrainian winger wore jersey 15 last season, but he has changed following Pulisic’s departure.

6. Kovacic (8).

The number 8 jersey that was worn by Kobacic last season will now be for Enzo Fernandez this season. The Argentine midfielder will wear this jersey number this season.

7. N’golo Kante (7).

Raheem Sterling will now wear the number 7 jersey this season. Recall that Kante wore the jersey last season.

8. Kai Havertz (29).

Chelsea youngster Maatsen will wear Kai Havertz’s this season.

9. Andrey Santos will wear Denis Zakaria’s number 20 jersey for the new season.

