Photos: Man Utd Players Train Ahead Of Their Game Versus Leeds United.

Manchester United will be in action today against Leeds United in the FA Cup at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, and it will no doubt be a very tough game.

Ahead of the game between Manchester United and Leeds United today at Old Trafford, the Man Utd players took hard to training yesterday to prepare at the Carrignton training ground. See some of the photos below.

In the above Photos, players like Diogo Dalot, new signing Marcel Sabitzer and other Man Utd youngsters were seen in good shape and training for the game against Leeds United today at The Theater of Dreams.

The game between Man Utd and Leeds United today will kick off by exactly 9:pm Nigerian Time, and it is no doubt a must watch game.

Who do you think will take the day today between Man Utd and Leeds United? You can leave your comments in the comment section below.

