Photos; Man United Players Arrive Training In Exotic Cars

It’s no news that players are lovers and owners of expensive cars, and Man United players have continued to backup that notion as they arrive training today in thier respective cars.

Ahead of their important preseason clash against Arsenal, some notable players such as Bruno Fernandes, Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Antony, and Christian Erikson were seen arriving in their respective cars.

Below are a threat of the players arriving Carrington;

Marcus Rashford who has been on break was seen returning to Carrington today, and many fans would be very happy to see him return hail and hearty.

Man United kick-started their tour last week with a win against Leeds United with a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from two young stars.

They (United) will now turn their attention to Arsenal who they play on the 19th of this month.

Let's have your thoughts on the players the comment section.

