SPORT

PHOTOS: Madrid New Signings Bellingham & Guler Train For The 1st Time With Thier New Teammates

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read

It’s no longer news that Real Madrid has been active in the transfer market as they have sealed the signings of Joselu, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia, while Brahim Diaz and Antonio Blanco ended their loan spell.

Photo: Jude Bellingham In His First Real Madrid Training Session || Twitter

Note that Real Madrid returned to training today as they prepare for the Pre-season Tour. Some players were missing and are expected to join the rest of the team soon, but this article will focus on Real Madrid’s new players Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler as they train for the first time with their team teammates. Take a look!

Photo: Jude Bellingham In His First Real Madrid Training Session || Twitter

Jude Bellingham, who was signed for over €100 million was seen partaking very actively in the training session. Also, Arda Guler, who only signed for Real Madrid a few days ago was active in the training session. Both new signings participated in the fitness drills, passing drills and other programs during their first training session as Real Madrid players.

Photo: Arda Guler In His First Real Madrid Training Session || Twitter

On the other hand, note that Carlo Ancelotti and Real will start their preseason games as they face AC Milan on the 23rd of July, 2023.

Photo: Arda Guler In His First Real Madrid Training Session || Twitter

KUNOYnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Victor Osimhen Should Force A Move To Real Madrid

45 mins ago

Transfer News: PSG completes official signing, Manchester United midfielder, Fred wanted by Fulham.

1 hour ago

Why Lauren James Doesn’t Want To Be Known As The Sister Of Chelsea’s Defender, Reece

2 hours ago

Full List Of Arsenal Preseason Fixtures As They Prepare For Summer Tour

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button