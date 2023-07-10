PHOTOS: Madrid New Signings Bellingham & Guler Train For The 1st Time With Thier New Teammates

It’s no longer news that Real Madrid has been active in the transfer market as they have sealed the signings of Joselu, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia, while Brahim Diaz and Antonio Blanco ended their loan spell.

Note that Real Madrid returned to training today as they prepare for the Pre-season Tour. Some players were missing and are expected to join the rest of the team soon, but this article will focus on Real Madrid’s new players Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler as they train for the first time with their team teammates. Take a look!

Jude Bellingham, who was signed for over €100 million was seen partaking very actively in the training session. Also, Arda Guler, who only signed for Real Madrid a few days ago was active in the training session. Both new signings participated in the fitness drills, passing drills and other programs during their first training session as Real Madrid players.

On the other hand, note that Carlo Ancelotti and Real will start their preseason games as they face AC Milan on the 23rd of July, 2023.

