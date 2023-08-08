PHOTOS: Jersey Numbers For Nkunku, Jackson, Disasi, Sanchez & Other Chelsea Signings Revealed

It’s no longer news that many English Premier League clubs are already preparing for the new season that would start this weekend. Even though many fans still expect the arrival of a few players, the reality is most teams have finished their business in the transfer market.

Also, recall that Chelsea was one of the busiest teams in the transfer market as they confirmed the departures of many players. On the other hand, Chelsea have given squad numbers to new signings ahead of the new season. Take a look!

1. Christopher Nkunku ( Jersey 18).

The French forward has been very impressive in the preseason friendly games before he picked up a knock. The former Leipzig player will now wear the number 18 jersey for the 2022/2023 season at Chelsea.

2. Nicolas Jackson (Jersey 15).

Jersey was previously won by Mudryk last season, but Jackson will wear jersey number 15 this season. The Senegalese forward has also been very bright in the preseason.

3. Alex Disasi (Jersey Number 9).

The French defender completed his Chelsea move days ago, and he is expected to wear the number 2 jersey. Note that this jersey number was vacant last season.

4. Robert Sanchez (Jersey 31).

The new Chelsea goalkeeper will wear the 31 jersey for the 2022/2023 season. Recall that Noni Madueke wore the 31 jersey last season.

5. Malo Gusto ( Jersey 27).

Even though the right-back was signed in January, he just joined the rest of the team this summer. Malo Gusto will wear the number 27 jersey. It was previously won by Datro Fofana.

6. Andrey Santos (Jersey 20).

The young midfielder will the number 20 jersey that was won by Denis Zakaria.

7. Lesley Ugochukwu (Jersey 16).

Ugochukwu has taken the number 16 jersey that was previously won by Edouard Mendy.

