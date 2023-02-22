Photos From Man United Final Training Session Ahead Of Barca Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United players have continued to train very hard ahead of their important clash against Barcelona, and fans would be hoping to see them come out with all points against Barcelona tomorrow.

In the recent trainning photos shared by Man United on Facebook, the duo of Antony and Anthony Martial who were sideline with injury were all seen trainning, while the likes of Bruno, Casemiro, Weghorst and Malacia were all so seen.

Below are the photos from Man United’s trainning session;

Anthony Martial has been on and off this season, and he has been sidelined a lot of time this season by injury.

Antony on the other hand, have struggled to adapt to Man United, however, he has shown a lot of times what he can bring to the United team, and fans are happy to have him back.

Man United faces Barcelona tomorrow, and they will be seeking a win.

