Photos From Liverpool Training Session, New Player Spotted

Liverpool players have continued to train very hard ahead of their weekend game and fans would be very happy to see the players putting in much drill. Also, Endo, their latest acquisition from Germany was also spotted training for the first time as he gets ready to make his debut.

In the recent training photos Shared by Liverpool on Facebook, the likes of Mohammed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Alexander Trent Arnold were all seen training real hard.

Below are some of the photos from the training sessions;

Liverpool kick-started their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge before defeating Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield last week, they will now be poised to make it two wins in a row when they take on their counterpart, Newcastle this weekend.

The Reds goes in as the underdogs, but Newcastle must be weary of their threat. Let’s have your thoughts on the game.

