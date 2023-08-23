SPORT

Photos From Liverpool Training Session, New Player Spotted

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

Liverpool players have continued to train very hard ahead of their weekend game and fans would be very happy to see the players putting in much drill. Also, Endo, their latest acquisition from Germany was also spotted training for the first time as he gets ready to make his debut.

In the recent training photos Shared by Liverpool on Facebook, the likes of Mohammed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Alexander Trent Arnold were all seen training real hard.

Below are some of the photos from the training sessions;

Liverpool kick-started their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge before defeating Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield last week, they will now be poised to make it two wins in a row when they take on their counterpart, Newcastle this weekend.

The Reds goes in as the underdogs, but Newcastle must be weary of their threat. Let’s have your thoughts on the game.

Elijah2022 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Kickoff Time, Date and Match Venue

7 mins ago

The Refusal Of Man UTD Players To Join The Saudi League Shows How Great The Club is.

18 mins ago

Video: Abia Govenor Otti Hosts Super Falcons Star Ogbonna

27 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Al Nassr secured a late victory to qualify for AFC Champions League

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button