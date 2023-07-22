Photos From Lionel Messi’s Debut After He Scored A Last Minute Winner For Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has done it again! The Argentine star stole the headlines on his debut for his new club Inter Miami. Lionel Messi came in the second half to score the winner in the final minutes of the game through a direct freekick.

The former Barcelona man curled in an astonishing freekick to hand Inter Miami their first victory in 8 games.

Fans all around the world reacted to Lionel Messi’s incredible debut, and his winning goal in one of the most incredible debut in US sports history.

Inter Miami took the lead in the first half through Robert Taylor, but Cruz Azul equalized 20 minutes after the restart through Uriel Antuna. Lionel Messi was his usual influential self in the game, but Cruz Azul were a tough team to crack.

However, just after the 92nd minute Inter Miami got a freekick in a dangerous position, and Lionel Messi was on hand to magically save his team like always.

Several celebrities were in Miami to witness the debut of one of the Greatest Athletes in history.

Lionel Messi bending his freekick beyond Cruz Azul defenders and into the top left corner.

Lionel Messi and his teammates celebrating his last minute winner, and Inter Miami’s first win since June

The Argentine has now scored 700 non-penalty goals in his career.

Lionel Messi celebrating with Inter Miami president David Beckham

EmmanuelAkanni (

)