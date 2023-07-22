SPORT

Photos From Lionel Messi’s Debut After He Scored A Last Minute Winner For Inter Miami

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read

Lionel Messi has done it again! The Argentine star stole the headlines on his debut for his new club Inter Miami. Lionel Messi came in the second half to score the winner in the final minutes of the game through a direct freekick.

Image

The former Barcelona man curled in an astonishing freekick to hand Inter Miami their first victory in 8 games.

Image

Fans all around the world reacted to Lionel Messi’s incredible debut, and his winning goal in one of the most incredible debut in US sports history.

Image

Inter Miami took the lead in the first half through Robert Taylor, but Cruz Azul equalized 20 minutes after the restart through Uriel Antuna. Lionel Messi was his usual influential self in the game, but Cruz Azul were a tough team to crack.

Image

However, just after the 92nd minute Inter Miami got a freekick in a dangerous position, and Lionel Messi was on hand to magically save his team like always.

Several celebrities were in Miami to witness the debut of one of the Greatest Athletes in history.

Image

Lionel Messi bending his freekick beyond Cruz Azul defenders and into the top left corner.

Image

Image

Lionel Messi and his teammates celebrating his last minute winner, and Inter Miami’s first win since June

Image

Image

Image

Image

The Argentine has now scored 700 non-penalty goals in his career.

Image

Lionel Messi celebrating with Inter Miami president David Beckham

Image

EmmanuelAkanni (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: You’ll Be Capped By Brazil Soon -Cafu Tells Gabriel

6 mins ago

Video: Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick On MLS Debut

21 mins ago

Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Trossard To Be In Top Form Next Season

26 mins ago

Football Players With The Most Lucrative Boot Deals In The World

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button