Photos From Day Three Of United’s Training Session Ahead Of Leeds United’s Game

United continued with their training sessions ahead of their preseason games which kickstart tomorrow against Leeds United.

It was the third time they had the training sessions yesterday, and the likes of Mason Mount, Antony, Fred, Martinez and Sancho where all seen training hard.

Below are some of the photos from the training sessions held by United;

However, the likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Malacia, and Luke Shaw are yet to resume training.

Man United takes on Leeds United Tomorrow in England and they will be hoping to come out with a win against the relegated team.

United had a great campaign last season after finishing third on the Premier league table and also playing in the FA cup finals. They would be hoping to have a perfect start when they take on Wolves on the 14th of next month.

Let’s have your thoughts on the photos.

