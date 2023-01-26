Photos From Chelsea’s Training Session

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea players have continued to train ahead of their next Premier League game on Saturday, and the new players are not exempted too.

In the recent training photos shared by Chelsea on Facebook, the likes of Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke, and Thiago Silva were all seen training and laughing happily.

Below are some of the photos shared on Facebook;

Thiago Silva has been very exceptional for the Blues and he has gone from strength to strength at the club.

Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV just last week, and he is in contention for a start this weekend.

Chelsea has had a very poor campaign this season, and they have failed to win many games. The Blues sits 10th on the Premier League table after playing a goalless draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

The change in management has helped their situation either as Harry Potter has failed to make a turnaround in the club’s fortune.

