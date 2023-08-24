SPORT

Photos From Chelsea's Training Session Today

Chelsea players have continued to train ahead of their important game against Luton town tomorrow and fans are happy to see the players looking great ahead of the game.

In the recent training photos shared by Chelsea on Facebook, the likes of Nicholas Jackson, Enzo Fernandes, Madueke, and Armando Broja were all seen training real hard.

Below are some of the photos from the training sessions shared by Chelsea on Facebook;

Caicedo joined Chelsea last week and went on to make his debut against West Ham United. Although, it wasn’t the perfect debut, but fans hopes he would become a better player.

Chelsea has continued to build on their momentum and they hope to come out good against Luton town. The Blues were set to ruin after West Ham thrashed them 3-1.

The Blues had a very poor campaign last season and they will now be hoping to have the best under Pochenttino.

