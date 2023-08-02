Photos From Chelsea’s Training Session As Ugochukwu Gets Involved Ahead Of Dortmund Clash

As the blues prepare to take on Borussia Dortmund in their final match of what has been a hugely successful American pre-season tour, fresh photos from the training session has surfaced online. From the photos, we can see the hard work and dedication from the players as well as the coaching staff who are drilling them to be in absolutely fantastic shape ahead of the upcoming season.

Amongst those training was the team’s new signing, Lesley Ugochukwu. The 19-year-old defensive midfielder who arrived from Rennes last week has been given an opportunity to impress before a decision is made on whether he will be leaving on loan this summer or he would be part of the team that will be competing next season.

It is expected that Mauricio Pochettino will give the young Frenchman an opportunity to feature in the game against Dortmund tomorrow morning. The match kicks off at 1:30am in the early hours of Thursday, 3 August 2023.

More photos from the Chelsea training session

