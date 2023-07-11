PHOTOS: Chelsea’s New Signing Jackson Trains For The 1st Time With His New Teammates

It is no longer news that Chelsea has been very active in the transfer market. The club has been able to facilitate the departure of several first-team players, and it is expected that several new players would still join the team before the new season starts.

Photo: Nicolas Jackson’s First Training Session || Twitter

On the other hand, note that several top teams across Europe already started the preseason. New signings like Andrey Santos and Caisedei have already joined the preseason, but this article will center on 22-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson, who trained with his new Chelsea teammates for the first time.

The Senegalese striker was seen in a happy mood as he linked up with the likes of Broja, Chilwell, and his coach Mauricio Pochettino. The former Villarreal striker was always smiling, and it seems like the youngster would be Chelsea’s main Centre-forward next season after Datro Fofana has been loaned out of the club to Union Berlin.

However, many Chelsea fans are looking forward to the team’s first preseason game against Wrexham on the 20th of July, 2023. Note that Nickolas Jackson is a contender to feature in that game.

