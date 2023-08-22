SPORT

PHOTOS: Chelsea Players Train At Cobham Ahead Of Luton Town Clash.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Ahead of the game between Chelsea and Luton Town this Friday at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea players today being Tuesday, the 22nd day of August, 2023, took hard to training to prepare, and it was a nice one.

See some of the photos from the Chelsea training session at Cobham today below.

Just as you can see in the above photos, the Chelsea players are training hard for their game against Luton Town, as they will.be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing to Westham United last Sunday.

In the above photos, the likes of Mykhalo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell, Nickolas Jackson, Ian Maatsen, Noni Madueke and other youngsters were seen training hard for their upcoming game.

Their (Chelsea) next game will be against newly promoted team Luton Town, and it will be played at Stamford Bridge stadium. You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures

9 mins ago

Official: Premier League Team of the Week for Matchday 2 as Man City & Liverpool Stars Make The list.

32 mins ago

Video: Lukaku Linked To AS Roma

33 mins ago

Video: #WorldAthletics Champs: Amusan Zooms Into 100m Hurdles Semis

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button