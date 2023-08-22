PHOTOS: Chelsea Players Train At Cobham Ahead Of Luton Town Clash.

Ahead of the game between Chelsea and Luton Town this Friday at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea players today being Tuesday, the 22nd day of August, 2023, took hard to training to prepare, and it was a nice one.

See some of the photos from the Chelsea training session at Cobham today below.

Just as you can see in the above photos, the Chelsea players are training hard for their game against Luton Town, as they will.be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing to Westham United last Sunday.

In the above photos, the likes of Mykhalo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell, Nickolas Jackson, Ian Maatsen, Noni Madueke and other youngsters were seen training hard for their upcoming game.

Their (Chelsea) next game will be against newly promoted team Luton Town, and it will be played at Stamford Bridge stadium.

