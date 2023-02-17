Photos: Chelsea Players That Weren’t Involved In The UCL Had A Night Training Session On Thursday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter and his Chelsea squad flied back to London on Thursday after the West London club lost to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday evening, the Players that made the trip to Dortmund but didn’t play any part during the game at Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund and the Players that didn’t travel to Germany at all for the game because of their exclusion from the UEFA Champions League squad, gathered at Cobham training ground under Graham Potter’s supervision for another round of training session.

In the photos posted on Chelsea’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon, Mateo Kovavic, Conor Gallagher, Denis Zakaria and Benoit Badiashile were all spotted during the training session on Thursday night. Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovavic were included in the team that traveled to Dortmund but, the duo didn’t play any part while Benoit Badiashile wasn’t included in the UCL squad.

Chelsea have only won just 2 games from their last 10 games across all competitions, and the loss they suffered against Borussia Dortmund was the latest abysmal result recorded by the West London club.

