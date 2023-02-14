Photos: Chelsea Players Jets Off To Germany Ahead Of Their Game With Dortmund.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of their clash with Borussia Dortmund tomorrow in the Champions League, the Chelsea players took off to Germany today as they will continue their preparations there.

See some of the photos of the Chelsea players jetting off to Germany below.

In the above photos, players like Thiago Silva, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Hakim Ziyech, and Mateo Kovacic were seen in a good mood inside a plane heading towards Germany, and they will.be hoping to get the win tomorrow.

The game between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund tomorrow at the Signal Induna Park will be the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 game, and it will no doubt be a must win match for both teams.

Who do you think will take the day tomorrow between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Induna Park? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below.

