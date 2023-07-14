PHOTOS: Chelsea new signings, Nkunku and Moreira involved in training today for the first time

Chelsea new signings, Christopher Nkunku and Diego Moreira were involved in training session today at Cohbam with the rest of the team for the first time since joining the Club. The French forward, Nkunku who was signed from German Club, RB Leipzig was on a little break that is why he delayed joining up with the squad. Portuguese forward, Diego Moreira was signed on a free transfer from Benfica.

Below are photos of the new players during training session.

Diego Moreira during an intensed preparation for pre-season as he is controlling the ball.

Nkunku jogging during the training session.

Nkunku alongside with Nicolas Jackson, Gallagher and others.

Chelsea are going to begin their pre-season on July 19th against Wrexham in the United States of America. All the players will be monitored carefully by Mauricio Pochettino during this period.

Chelsea have lost a lot of players this summer and are building a young squad for next season.

