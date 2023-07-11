PHOTOS: Chelsea new signing, Nicolas Jackson in Cobham for first time to train with teammates.

Chelsea Football Club just shared a post on their Facebook page some minutes ago revealing that their new signing and striker, Nicolas Jackson is in Chelsea training ground in Cobham to train with his team mates in preparation for the Pre-season in USA.

In the photos shared, the new striker was pictured with Armando Broja as they were all filled with joy.

Below are photos of Nicolas Jackson during his first training session in Cobham.

Nicolas Jackson with Mauricio Pochettino, Armando Broja and some others.

Nicolas Jackson jogging during the training session today.

This is the first time the Senegalese striker is training with the team and Mauricio Pochettino after his €37m move to Chelsea.

The departure of Kai Havertz and the prospective departure of Aubameyang will give Nicolas Jackson more playing time as he could be the main striker for the Blues next season. Armando Broja is likely to be the second striker as the young striker committed his future with the Blues.

