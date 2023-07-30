Photos: Checkout How Chelsea Players Celebrated After Winning The Premier League Summer Series Cup

Chelsea are the winners of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series Cup after beating London rivals 2-0 in a top of the table clash today. Coming into the game, Chelsea needed just a win to clinch the trophy and goals from Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku guaranteed they did just that.

Chelsea manager, Pochettino made a host of changes to the side that started the last game against Newcastle. The former Tottenham manager went for a mixture of youth and experience in the team, with Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Sterling and Enzo Fernandez the standout names on the starting lineup.

The first half of the game was dominated by Chelsea and they took the lead early on throughout a Thiago Silva headed goal from a corner. Around the 30th minute mark, Nkunku scored from a rebound to make it 2-0 to Chelsea.

In the second half of the game, Pochettino made a host of changes to his team, with Colwill, Reece James, Jackson and Lewis Hall all coming on for Chelsea. But this time around, it was Fulham who were the better team as Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm throughout the 45 minutes. Even with their pressure, Fulham could not find a way past the Chelsea defence and the game ended 2-0 to Chelsea.

Here are some of the photos showing how Chelsea players celebrated their trophy win today…

Chizzy_Reality (

)