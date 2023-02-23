SPORT

PHOTOS: 2 Veteran Defenders That Retired From International Football Today

The reality about life is that there is time for everything. In football, no matter how talented and successful a player is, he has to stop playing at a particular point in time because of the physical demand that is required.

Well, note that after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, several top players retired from their respective national teams. However, this article will focus on two veteran defenders that retired from international football today. Take a look!

1. Sergio Ramos.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender announced his retirement from international football after spending more than 15 years with the Spanish national team. The 36-year-old won the World Cup and two European titles with the national team, but his latest retirement from international football means he will now focus on club football.

2. Dejan Lovren.

A few hours ago, the Croatian announced his retirement from international football. The 33-year-old Lyon defender spent more than 10 years with the national team, and he won the silver medal and bronze medal in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup respectively.

