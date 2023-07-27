SPORT

Photo of Vinicius Junior nutmegging Rashford during their preseason friendly game on Thursday.

Goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu in each half helped Spanish La Liga club, Real Madrid to beat Manchester United 2-0 in their preseason friendly game at the NRG Stadium at the United States on Thursday morning.

Jude Bellingham who was named MVP of the match scored his first goal for Real Madrid with a composed finish over Manchester United debutant goalkeeper, Andre Onana after five minutes.

Substitute, Joselu then scored a brilliant acrobatic overhead kick in the 89th minute to make the result save.

However, aside from the stunning goals scored by Jude Bellingham and Jose in each half, one of the standout moment of the preseason friendly game between Real Madrid and Manchester United at the NRG Stadium on Thursday morning was when Real Madrid attacker, Vinicius Junior nutmegged Manchester United attacker, Marcus Rashford.

The result see Real Madrid continued their perfect start to their preseason tour after beating AC Milan 3-2, three days ago.

Drop your take on this.

