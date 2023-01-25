Photo of Vinicius and ‘his little brother’ at the gym flexing their muscles.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brazilian and Real Madrid attacker, Vinicius Junior have taken to his Instagram story to share photo of himself spending quality time with his little brother at the gym ahead of Real Madrid Copa del Rey quarter-final fixture with Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Madrid Xtra tweeted: “Vinicius & his little brother”

The Brazil international was heavily involved in helping Real Madrid comeback last time out in the Copa del Rey.

You will recall that Carlo Ancelotti’s men came from two goals down at halftime to beat Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last week to set up a quarter final tie with arch rivals, Atletico Madrid.

However, Vinicius Junior has not scored or assisted away from home in the Spanish La Liga since August.

Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid will go into this Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid off the back of a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao during the weekend, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos in each half.

