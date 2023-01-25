SPORT

Photo of Vinicius and ‘his little brother’ at the gym flexing their muscles.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brazilian and Real Madrid attacker, Vinicius Junior have taken to his Instagram story to share photo of himself spending quality time with his little brother at the gym ahead of Real Madrid Copa del Rey quarter-final fixture with Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Madrid Xtra tweeted: “Vinicius & his little brother”

The Brazil international was heavily involved in helping Real Madrid comeback last time out in the Copa del Rey.

You will recall that Carlo Ancelotti’s men came from two goals down at halftime to beat Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last week to set up a quarter final tie with arch rivals, Atletico Madrid.

However, Vinicius Junior has not scored or assisted away from home in the Spanish La Liga since August.

Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid will go into this Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid off the back of a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao during the weekend, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos in each half.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Real Madrid Manager, Carlo Ancelotti Says He Doesn’t Have To Explain Why He Benched Kroos And Modric.

10 mins ago

Reactions as Newcastle players were seen waving goodbye to Caleta-Car after his red card last night

19 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle open to selling Saint-Maximin;Man Utd looking to sign another striker

27 mins ago

FA CUP: Guardiola’s Strongest XI That could See Man City Qualify for next round versus Arsenal

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button