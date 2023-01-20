SPORT

Photo: Messi And Ronaldo Appreciates Each Other On Instagram

Argentine striker, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other in the game between Ligue 1 Champion, Paris Saint Germain and Saudi All Star IX which ended 5 goals to 4 in favour of PSG. While the fans of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo argue and debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time, both players showed maximum respect for each other.

Before the match started, Messi and Rinaldo was seen hugging each other and went on to hold each other like long lost friends. It did not end their as both stars went on to appreciate each other on their Instagram handles.

Lionel Messi took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself hugging Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram story. Cristiano Ronaldo on the hand, shared the photo of himself and the 7 times Balloon D’or winner holding themselves tightly. Both stars might have had one of the longest rivalry in the history of sports but the game last night was an opportunity for them to appreciate each other and they surely did.

