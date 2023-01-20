SPORT

Photo: Messi And Ronaldo Appreciate Each Other On Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the match between Saudi All Star IX and Paris Saint-Germain, which ended 5 goals to 4 in favor of PSG, Argentine strikers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo squared off. Both players displayed the utmost respect for one another, despite the fact that supporters of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo disagree about who is the greatest football player ever.

Messi and Rinaldo were seen hugging before the game began, and they continued to hold each other as if they had been friends for a long time. Both stars continued to show their appreciation for one another on their Instagram accounts after the breakup.

Lionel Messi posted a picture of himself embracing Cristiano Ronaldo on his verified Instagram account’s story. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself and the seven-time Balloon D’Or winner holding hands tightly. Although the rivalry between the stars was one of the longest in sports history, the game last night was an opportunity for them to appreciate one another, and they certainly did.

Sportliche (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

6 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

13 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

31 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button