Photo: Messi And Ronaldo Appreciate Each Other On Instagram

In the match between Saudi All Star IX and Paris Saint-Germain, which ended 5 goals to 4 in favor of PSG, Argentine strikers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo squared off. Both players displayed the utmost respect for one another, despite the fact that supporters of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo disagree about who is the greatest football player ever.

Messi and Rinaldo were seen hugging before the game began, and they continued to hold each other as if they had been friends for a long time. Both stars continued to show their appreciation for one another on their Instagram accounts after the breakup.

Lionel Messi posted a picture of himself embracing Cristiano Ronaldo on his verified Instagram account’s story. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself and the seven-time Balloon D’Or winner holding hands tightly. Although the rivalry between the stars was one of the longest in sports history, the game last night was an opportunity for them to appreciate one another, and they certainly did.

