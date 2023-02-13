Photo: Enzo, Kovavic, Koulibaly, Fofana, Others Present As Chelsea Begin UCL Round Of 16 Preparation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following Chelsea’s disappointing draw against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon at London Stadium, the West London club have already launched the preparation for their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund ahead of their trip to Germany.

Chelsea took the lead in the game against West Ham United through a link up between Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix on Saturday afternoon but, the West London club relinquished their lead and failed to find the Winner.

The Blues’ Boss Graham Potter was slammed by the Fans on social media as they called for his replacement but, the Chelsea hierarchy are still backing the Former Brighton and Hove Albion Boss, according to Telegraph.

Chelsea’s next hurdle is a UEFA Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in Germany. Graham Potter and his Chelsea contingent are expected to travel to Germany on Tuesday ahead of the game on Wednesday.

The Players gathered at Cobham training ground on Monday afternoon for another round of training session. Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovavic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva were all spotted in training as Chelsea posted the training photos of the Players on their official Facebook page. Even Benoit Badiashile that wasn’t included in the UEFA Champions League squad was spotted in training.

AminullahiMuritala (

)