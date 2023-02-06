Phil Jones Earnings Since Signing New Manchester united Deal In 2019

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phil Jones is earning a whole lot of money without doing any work. The English central defender’s career took a devastating path after he suffered a long term injury that took him out of action for many months. Jones signed a new Manchester united deal in 2019 and was expected to earn 75 thousand pounds per week, which amounts to 15.6 million pounds yearly. As it stands , he is amongst the highest paid centre-back in the Premier league and he is currently earning high wages without making any Single appearance for the club.

However, He made 8 appearances for Manchester united in the previous season, but he is yet to make any appearance under Erik Yen Hag this season. Based on Phil Jones Salary, he earns 10,814 pounds per day, 446 pounds per hour and 7.44 pounds per minute. These figures tells you how much Manchester united pays a player who adds nothing to the squad. Jones contract would expire in June 2023 and it is obvious that Manchester united would not extend his contract.

There is a possibility that no top European club would be willing to sign Jones once his contract with Manchester united expires. This is because of his injury record and lack of match fitness. It is likely that no club would be willing to pay a player to sit at bench and do literally nothing for the club.

