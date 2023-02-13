PGMOL Change VAR Appointed For Arsenal Vs Mancity, After He Made A Costly Mistake Last Weekend

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal would be facing Manchester City this Wednesday at the Emirates stadium, as they look to end their run of poor form. The gunners are fighting to remain top of the table while Manchester City are looking to claim their position at the top of the league. Going into the game, Arsenal only have a three points lead over City despite starting the year 8 points clear.

Arsenal drew their weekend game to Brentford last Saturday, and the nature of this draw has been filled with controversy, as the VAR appointed for the game allowed an offside goal to stand which later cost Arsenal their lead over City. A similar situation happened in a game elsewhere, as Dan Brooks (the referee who was originally appointed to be in charge of VAR for Arsenal against Manchester City this Wednesday) canceled Brighton’s legitimate goal and ruled it as offside.

Dan Brooks has now been replaced from his remaining duties of the week, as the head of the referee association was clearly disappointed with the inexperienced manner in which they conducted their responsibilities last weekend and has replaced Dan Brooks with David Coote (as VAR) for the Arsenal versus City game.

