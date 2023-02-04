Peter Onyekachi: Nigerian Centre-Forward On Target In Ramat Ha Sharon Big Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Experienced Nigerian Centre-Forward, Onyekachi Peter added to his goal tally in the Israeli Leumit league as he came through with a goal to inspire Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon Football Club to a big win away from home against,Hapoel Rishon LeZion F.C at the Haberfeld Stadium.

After a disappointing 3-3 draw on Matchday 22, Hapoel Rishon LeZion F.C made a return back to the Haberfeld Stadium on Matchday 23 to face, Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon Football Club.

Bent on bouncing back to winning ways, Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon Football Club ambushed Hapoel Rishon LeZion F.C at the Haberfeld Stadium hoping to secure all maximum points when the two sides lock horns on Matchday 23.

First half of the game ended in a deadlock lock as the two sides lacked the cutting edge upfront.

In the second half, Nigerian international, Peter Onyekachi banged the much sorted firsts goal of the game at the 66th minute to hand the visitors, Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon Football Club lead.

Onyekachi Peter goal inspired a second goal for Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon Football Club at the 70th minute to bring final scoreline to 0-2 at full time

