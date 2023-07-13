Super Eagles of Nigeria star Peter Olayinka was fantastic for Red Star Belgrade football club in their remarkable 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce football club of Turkey, as they win preseason trophy.

The former Gent football club star joined Red Star Belgrade football club on a free transfer from Sla Prague football club this summer transfer window, and he has been impressive for the club since they started preseason.

The Nigerian international was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to score a classic goal.

Peter Olayinka broke the deadlock for Red Star Belgrade football club in the 1st minute and Milko Ivanic doubled the lead in the 39th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Italy star Joao Pedro made it 2-1 in the 79th minute before substitute Vladimir Lucic scored the last goal of the game in the 82nd minute to end the match 3-1.

Peter Obi was impressive for Red Star Belgrade football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The victory over Fenerbahce football club has now taken Red Star Belgrade football club’s winning streak to three in the ongoing preseason, and they were given a trophy after the end of the game.

Peter Olayinka has now won his first trophy with the club, and he will now be looking forward to continuing his brilliant display for the club when they play their next game.

