Peter Obi Reacts To The Performance Of Super Falcons Against Canada In The Ongoing FIFA World Cup

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted to the performance of the Super Falcons against Canada in the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup.

Peter Obi said; “The Nigerian National Women’s Football Team, the Super Falcons, put up a good fight in their opening fixture against Canada at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday morning. I love their zeal, enthusiasm and drive for victory.”

He added; “I thank their coaching crew, the technical team and all who have contributed to the team’s successful journey so far. I believe in them and in their power to come out victorious at the end of every match. I encourage them to remain united as one team, focused on the prize and working tirelessly every day.”

He stated further; “Sports has remained a very unifying factor for Nigerians, and their victory will add more colour to the brotherly love and unity that should exist between us. I wish them success till the very end. We shall win”

Source – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page

Peteru4011 (

)