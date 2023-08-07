Peter Obi Reacts After D’Tigress Emerged Winner Of The 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted after Nigerian Basketball team, D’Tigress emerged winner of the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship.

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State said; “I will like to congratulate our female National Basketball team, D’Tigress @DtigressNG who emerged as the champions of Africa for the fourth consecutive time in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship”

He added; “We are proud of what they have accomplished and happy with the victory they brought to the nation.I appreciate them for their sacrifices and years of training which pushed them to victory.”

He stated further; “To the coach, Rena Wakama, who just etched her name in the books of history as the first female coach to win the competition since its inception in 1966, I celebrate you.”

Reacting to the performance of Super Falcons in the FIFA Women World Cup, Peter Obi said; “In the same vein, I will also like to congratulate our female football National team, the Super Falcons, @NGSuper_Falcons who progressed to the group of 16 at the ongoing female World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.”

He noted; ”they put up a good fight against England today, and we are proud of them, despite the result. As I have always said, the New Nigeria which we look forward to will be anchored on youth development”

