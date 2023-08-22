‘Perfect Start’ – Brazilian Star, Fred says as he makes his debut for Fenerbahce

Few moments ago, Fenerbahce locked horns with Samsunspor and it was a tough encounter as only two goals were scored throughout the entire 90 minutes played.

Eden Dzeko opened the scoreline for Fenerbahce in the 62nd minutes and Szymanski doubled the lead for the visitors in injury time to wrap up the game.

Brazilian Star, Fred made his debut for Fenerbahce during the game and his performance was absolutely top notch. The former Man United man scored a goal in the game but unfortunately, it was ruled out for offside, but regardless of that, it was still a good debut for him as his team won the game convincingly.

After the encounter, The Brazilian took to social media to share some photos of himself in action for Fenerbahce for the first time and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Perfect Start, Thanks God”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that few weeks ago, Fred joined the Turkish Giant from Manchester United for a fee reported to be around 15 Million Euros despite being one of their most standout performer in the last campaign.

The talented Brazilian Midfielder has hit the ground running at his new club as he introduced himself to the fans in great fashion with his performance today, we hope that he gets to perform like this throughout the rest of the season. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

