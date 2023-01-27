Pep Guardiola discusses the day he realized he had to permit Mikel Arteta to sign with Arsenal.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arteta and Guardiola won every trophy in England between 2016 and 2019, and the 40-year-old got an excellent education from observing the former Barcelona manager in action every day.

The lessons learned from the best manager in the world are now paying off, and Arteta has topped the Premier League standings with Arsenal while preparing for Friday night’s FA Cup match against Man City.

Guardiola claimed that he had to let Mikel Arteta to leave Man City to become the manager of Arsenal before the game at the Etihad because he could not obstruct his buddy and former assistant’s ambitions. The City manager also described the moment he realized the former Arsenal player would inevitably join his old team.

When Arteta chose not to celebrate the goals City scored against the Gunners, Guardiola claimed that he knew Arsenal had a special place in Arteta’s heart.

According to the Independent, the former Barcelona coach said, Everyone has dreams, and I know he went to his club, the team he dreams of. Because he played there and loves the team, he supports Arsenal. Except against one team, when we score a lot of goals here, he always jumps up and celebrates while I stay seated. That person adores Arsenal, I say, and it was Arsenal. I’m not the right person to stay here with you if you have to.

