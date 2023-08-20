Pen: NAR 9:10 MIA: Messi Becomes Football’s Most Decorated Player Of All-Time.

The highly-anticipated Leagues Cup final went down today when Inter Miami locked tight horns with Nashville at the Geodis Park Stadium on Sunday morning. The match was quite an intense one as both sides settled for an entertaining 1-1 draw at full-time courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi and Drake Callender (Own Goal). Inter Miami eased the tension in most of their supporters’ hearts as they defeated Nashville 10-9 in the Penalty Shootout to eventually win the Leagues Cup this year.

Well, there is one man who definitely has to be talked about and it is no other player than Lionel Messi. The Argentine International was a game-changer in this Inter Miami team as he led them to their first-ever win of a trophy this year. The 36-year-old scored in every game of the tournament as he contributed 10 goals and an assist to Inter Miami’s eventual win of the Leagues title.

Lionel Messi officially became football’s most decorated player of all-time by winning his 44th title in today’s match for Inter Miami. His trophy cabinet is the dream of every player as he has almost every reputable title in the world of football. The 36-year-old has proven time and again why he might just be the greatest player in football history. The Former Barcelona And PSG Star definitely deserves his flowers for what he has achieved in this sport called football.

