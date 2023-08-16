PEN: MNC 5:4 SEV: Haaland’s Awful Display Shows He Can’t Be Relied On In Big Matches For Man City.

Manchester City were active in the long-awaited UEFA Super Cup Final today when they battled Europa League Winners Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. The Citizens were the clear favourites heading into this encounter since they obviously had the better set of players to get the job done against the Spanish Underdogs. The English Side led by Pep Guardiola showed why they were the superior team in this game as they defeated Sevilla 5-4 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup final. The full-time scoreline was 1-1 courtesy of goals from Cole Palmer and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Well, Erling Braut Haaland is one player who needs to be talked about after his unimpressive performance for Manchester United in today’s match against Sevilla. The Norwegian International was a weak link in the team’s attack as he barely contributed to Manchester City’s performance offensively in the crucial encounter. His main highlights in this game weren’t catchy at all as he struggled to even attempt a single shot on goal against the Spanish Underdogs.

Well, I believe Erling Braut Haaland’s awful performance in this game shows he can’t be relied on in big matches for Manchester City. Erling Haaland’s flop in big matches is now becoming a reoccurring incident that reduces his value as a player. The Norwegian International turns up with classy performances against weaker opponents but when he is needed to deliver that same performance on the big stage for Man City the 21-year-old always finds it difficult to do so. Erling Braut Haaland might be a brilliant baller on the pitch but definitely not a big game player for the Cityzens.

