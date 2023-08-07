PEN: ENG 4:2 NIG: Lauren James’ Violent Conduct Today Shows Her Level Of Unprofessionalism

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria returned to action in the Women’s World Cup today when they battled England at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday morning. The match was decided on penalties after both sides failed to score a single goal in the whole 120 minutes of football action. The English Women’s National Team had the day after winning the Super Falcons 4:2 in the penalty shootout.

Well, Lauren James made another appearance for England in today’s match as he had a decent performance against the Super Falcons. The Chelsea Forward had a few important contributions to the England’s attacking plays in the game as she was sharp and also a solid threat to Nigeria’s defensive blunder. Lauren James dented her supposed good performance in the game as she got an avoidable red card for the English Women’s National Team. The English International let her emotions get the better of her in the 85th minute of the game when she intentionally stamped her boot on Michelle Alozie who was on the ground for the Super Falcons.

Well, I believe Lauren James violent conduct in today’s match showed her level of unprofessionalism against Nigeria. After being hyped greatly by the media some weeks ago for her good performances in the tournament, the Chelsea Forward came into this game and rubbed mud on her previous great displays. Her failure to withhold her emotions in the game speaks greatly of her unprofessionalism against the Super Falcons. Lauren James was rightfully red carded in this game and hopefully she learns from her mistake today.

