PEN: CIN 7:8 MIA: Obinna’s Superb Display Shows He Deserves A Call-Up From The Super Eagles

The high-anticipated USA Open Cup semi-final didn’t fail to deliver today when Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati locked tight horns at the TQL Stadium. It was indeed a rollercoaster affair in this encounter as Inter Miami initiated a wonderful comeback to defeat Cincinnati on penalties. In the 53rd minute of this game, Inter Miami were two goals down and had very little chance of making a comeback. Lionel Messi came through for Inter Miami as he provided the assists to Leonardo Campana’s two goals which made the scoreline 2-2 at full-time. In extra time, Josef Martinez and Yuya Kubo both scored for their respective sides to make the scoreline 3:3 and push the game to penalties. Inter Miami came out victorious and progressed to the final round of the competition after winning Cincinnati 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Well, despite Cincinnati’s defeat, there was one Nigerian player who stood out for the team in this match and his name is Obinna Nwobodo. Obinna Nwobodo was unarguably one of Cincinnati’s best players in this game as he performed impressively against Inter Miami. The 26-year-old who plays in the middle of the park controlled that area brilliantly for Cincinnati today as he made very good wins of the ball in the encounter. Obinna Nwobodo constantly won possession for Cincinnati in the midfield to inspire several of their attacks against Inter Miami.

Well, with his superb performance in this game, I believe he deserves a Call-Up from the Super Eagles. Obinna Nwobodo is indeed a top-quality player who can help in improving the Super Eagles’ play from the middle of the park. A player of his immense quality shouldn’t be ignored by the Super Eagles but called up to assist the team’s performance in any competition they might participate in going forward.

