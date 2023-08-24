PEN: CIN 7:8 MIA: Messi’s Stunning Display Shows He Offers More To The Team When Not Scoring Goals.

Inter Miami returned to action in the USA Open Cup semi-final today when they took on an in-form FC Cincinnati side at the TQL Stadium in what was indeed an entertaining game of football. The away side Inter Miami were two goals down in the 53rd minute of the game before they initiated an unexpected comeback to hold Cincinnati to a dramatic 2-2 draw at full-time. The match got extended to extra time as Inter Miami took the lead for the first time in the encounter thanks to a brilliant strike from super-sub Joseph Martinez. However, Cincinnati were still able to draw level in the game as they scored through Yuya Kubo to make the scoreline 3:3 after extra-time. Inter Miami advanced to the final stage of this competition after eventually defeating Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties.

Well, Lionel Messi remained the star man in Inter Miami’s victory today as he came through with a brilliant performance against Cincinnati. The Argentine International might not have scored a goal in the match but he provided the assists to Inter Miami’s first and second crucial equalising goal against Cincinnati. The 36-year-old showed the creative side of his game today as he created opportunities for his teammates when denied a clear chance on goal.

Well, I believe Lionel Messi’s stunning display in this encounter shows he offers more to the team’s performance when not scoring goals. Unlike other forwards whose main attributes are scoring goals only, Lionel Messi has proven time and again to be a totally different player. The Argentine International doesn’t just score goals but also creates for his teammates in matches. When he is being prevented from scoring he finds a way to bring out the best in his teammates by creating clear-cut chances. Lionel Messi is without any doubt a complete attacking-minded player.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)