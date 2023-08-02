Pen: ARS 5:4 MON: Rice Hasn’t Made Any Major Impact On Arsenal’s Performance Since He Was Signed

Arsenal played yet another game in their preseason campaign today when they hosted Monaco at the Emirates Stadium in the Emirates Cup Final. Both sides refused to be easily beaten in the game as they sat for an entertaining 1-1 draw at full-time courtesy of goals from Youssouf Fofana and Edward Nketiah. The match got decided in the penalty shootout which was eventually won 5-4 by the Gunners.

Well, Declan Rice made another appearance for Arsenal in today’s match as he had an unconvincing performance against Monaco. The English International had an unappealing performance in the game as he made very faint contributions to the team’s offensive and defensive play against the French Side. The 24-year-old who was signed for a massive amount this summer is yet to deliver a commendable performance for the Gunners in this preseason which is quite disappointing.

Well, I believe Declan Rice hasn’t made any major impact on Arsenal’s performance since he was signed into the club this summer. Obviously, fans expected more from Declan Rice in this preseason campaign since he made Arsenal cough out a lot of money to get his services from West Ham United. So far so good, Declan Rice hasn’t performed like a player worth being bought for that huge amount of money. His performance at the club has been average so far and there aren’t any obvious signs that he might be an upgrade to Thomas Partey next season. In my opinion, Declan Rice will have to step up his game for the Gunners in their next season’s campaign to avoid being labelled as an expensive flop at the club.

