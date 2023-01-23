Paul Parker slams Marcus Rashford and aims dig at his dribbling skills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rashford scored in the 3-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday – meaning he has now netted nine goals in all competitions since the World Cup finished – the most of any player in Europe’s big five leagues.

Under his new manager Erik ten Hag, Rashford has had an excellent season, scoring 17 goals and dishing out six assists over the course of 28 games across all competitions.

Parker, however, has challenged Rashford to exert himself more and made fun of the 25-year-dribbling old’s abilities.

The former United defender said, “You have to accept that he is scoring goals, but he also needs to contribute with other things and he is never doing that.”

With his eyes closed and his fingers crossed, he attempts to dribble past three defenders.

I don’t like what I see from him generally, but it’s also very difficult to bench him because the other attacking players would be far worse than him.

Following United’s loss to Arsenal at the Emirates, Rashford tweeted, “Never easy to lose a game like that at the last minute, but we go again!”

“We’re moving in the right way, and we need to stay optimistic.”

Despite falling to sixth place last season, United still has a good opportunity of climbing back into the top four as Sunday’s outcome puts them 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

As they try to end their six-year trophy drought, United are still in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League.

On Wednesday, Ten Hag’s team plays Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal, and on Saturday, they play Reading in the FA Cup fourth round.

Also on February 23, they have a Europa League match against Barcelona.

