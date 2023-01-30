Paul Onuachu: Super Eagles star scored a brace in his team 4-0 win to become his League’s top scorer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria national team star Paul Ebere Onuachu was fantastic for KRC Genk football club on Sunday night, as he scored a brace in their remarkable 4-0 victory over Seraing football club to become the highest goal scorer in the Belgium Pro League.

Paul Onuachu has been scoring goals for fun for KRC Genk football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Sunday, as he scored two of his team’s four goals against their opponent.

The Nigerian international started in his team’s attack alongside Mike Tresor and Joseph Paintsil and the trio were able to score in the entertaining encounter.

Paul Onuachu broke the deadlock for KRC Genk football club in the 7th minute and Mike Tresor doubled the lead in the 14th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Paul Onuachu made it 3-0 in the 60th minute through an assist from Mike Tresor before Joseph Paintsil scored the last goal of the game in the 64th minute to end the match 4-0.

Paul Onuachu was exceptional for KRC Genk football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a brace before he was replaced in the second half.

The victory over Seraing football club has now taken KRC Genk football club to the top spot of the Belgium Pro League table, and Paul Onuachu has now become the current highest goal scorer in the league with 16 goals, two goals ahead of Netherlands National team star Vincent Janssen who is the second top scorer in the league.

Photo credit: Twitter.

