This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Paul Ebere Onuachu was exceptional for English Premier League outfit Southampton football club on Saturday evening, as they defeated Chelsea football club 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The former FC Midtjylland of Denmark star was signed by Southampton football club from Belgium Pro League giants KRC Genk football club in the January transfer window and he has been impressive for the club in the League.

The Nigerian international was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently in the game.

Paul Onuachu led Southampton football club’s attack alongside Ghana National team star Kamaldeen Sulemana and the duo were fantastic in the match.

England national team star James Ward-Prowse broke the deadlock for Southampton football club in the 45th minute through a beautiful freekick to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match ended 1-0 in favour of the away team.

Paul Onuachu was impressive for Southampton football club in the game and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s hard-fought victory in the game.

The victory over Chelsea football club has now ended Southampton football club’s six games losing streak in the English Premier League.

Paul Onuachu will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Southampton football club when they play their next League game against Leeds United football club at Elland Road Stadium.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)