Paul Merson suggests Chelsea will sack Graham Potter if they lose against Tottenham on Sunday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has suggested that Chelsea will sack their manager Graham Potter if they lose against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Merson claims that if Chelsea loses to rival Tottenham on Sunday, there “may not be a path back” for Potter.

The Englishman, who is presently working under tremendous pressure at Stamford Bridge, needs more time, he believes, and the Chelsea hierarchy should grant it.

Following a defeat to Southampton in their previous match, Chelsea will play Spurs in a London derby this weekend.

“He [Potter] just lost at home to the worst team in the league and he is still there, so maybe they will stay by him,” Merson said to Sky Sports.

The season’s pivotal match for Chelsea is this Sunday against Spurs. I don’t think there is a path back for him if he loses this one because the supporters will go crazy.

But if Chelsea defeats Spurs, he could also become a hero. Although some people disagree, I believe Potter is the best candidate for the position. I believe they ought to allow him some time.

He continued, “I like him as a manager, but I look at the quality of the players and I doubt it.

Trendzhub (

)