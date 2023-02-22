SPORT

Paul Merson suggests Chelsea will sack Graham Potter if they lose against Tottenham on Sunday.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has suggested that Chelsea will sack their manager Graham Potter if they lose against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Merson claims that if Chelsea loses to rival Tottenham on Sunday, there “may not be a path back” for Potter.

The Englishman, who is presently working under tremendous pressure at Stamford Bridge, needs more time, he believes, and the Chelsea hierarchy should grant it.

Following a defeat to Southampton in their previous match, Chelsea will play Spurs in a London derby this weekend.

“He [Potter] just lost at home to the worst team in the league and he is still there, so maybe they will stay by him,” Merson said to Sky Sports.

The season’s pivotal match for Chelsea is this Sunday against Spurs. I don’t think there is a path back for him if he loses this one because the supporters will go crazy.

But if Chelsea defeats Spurs, he could also become a hero. Although some people disagree, I believe Potter is the best candidate for the position. I believe they ought to allow him some time.

He continued, “I like him as a manager, but I look at the quality of the players and I doubt it.

Trendzhub (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal Preparing to Fight for the Signature of Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram

11 mins ago

How Pep Guardiola Changed the Game of Football

21 mins ago

Different ways Chelsea could lineup under the management of Hansi Flick if appointed

28 mins ago

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Goal Hero Agbalaka Wins MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Vs Egypt

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button