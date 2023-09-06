Paul Merson raises Mykhailo Mudryk concern After Rasmus Hojlund’s debut

Paul Merson was impressed with Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund’s debut against Arsenal, but has urged caution over the £72million signing.

In substitute of Anthony Martial after 67 minutes, Hojlund made his much anticipated debut at the Emirates on Sunday.

The late goal by Alejandro Garnacho that had the potential to win the match but was disallowed for offside was also assisted by the 20-year-old.

After Sunday’s loss and growing issues at Old Trafford, Merson says United are “a million miles off” champions Manchester City and criticises their choice to recruit Sergio Reguilon on a loan from Tottenham on the final day of the transfer window.

Hojlund ‘looked good’ against Arsenal, he acknowledged, but he also recalled Mykhailo Mudryk’s equally impressive start for Chelsea against Liverpool after his £88.5 million move to Stamford Bridge in January. Since that time, the 22-year-old has had a difficult time leaving a significant mark in west London.

The days of Sir Alex Ferguson are long gone, Merson wrote in a piece on Sky Sports. They’re the furthest team you’ll ever see from winning the league.

I am aware that everyone is far from Manchester City, but they are a million miles away.

You overlook the fact that they are among the top teams in the globe. Man United cannot even afford to pay £7 million for Marc Cucurella. Sergio Reguilon, a player who is ineligible to represent Tottenham, is being taken by them.

They now also have the Jadon Sancho situation. Simply keep it inside.

Rasmus Hojlund appeared competent and formidable. However, only for 20 minutes. Mykhailo Mudryk and I spoke for 20 minutes at Liverpool in January, but it was the last time I saw him.

Prior to Denmark’s matches against San Marino and Finland in the European Championship qualifying round, Hojlund is currently on international duty with Denmark.

On Saturday, September 16, against Brighton in their own stadium, the striker hopes to make his full United debut.

